McAuliffe Announces Donations to Help Homeless Veterans

Friday, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Smithfield Foods donated $68,000 to support programs for homeless veterans.

Under the McAuliffe administration, Virginia has become the first state in the Union to functionally end veteran homelessness.

But, the governor says efforts continue every day to make sure no veteran is without housing.

"These vets have put on that uniform, they have fought for us, they were there for us, we need to be there for them and that's the message we send in Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

At the Virginia War Memorial, McAuliffe thanked Smithfield Foods for its support of the Veterans Services Foundation.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has coordinated with partners at the local state and federal levels to get veterans in need into permanent homes.

"We have done 3,146 veterans, we've gotten them off the streets into permanent housing and what they're doing here today will help us take it to the next level,” McAuliffe said.

This administration has focused heavily on setting up a system for veterans to receive swift access to housing resources.

“The good news is we have an all-encompassing program. We want it to be brief, rare and non-reoccurring,” McAuliffe said.

Leaders say while the commonwealth runs programs to support veterans, donations can help fill in funding gaps.

“It helps them in the form of things like rent deposits, or paying utilities and things like that so it's really a wonderful program that we're proud to be part of,” Ken Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield Foods, said.

Sullivan has a call to action.

“Certainly Smithfield has a commitment to this program and we will continue to support it, but I hope that others in the community and other companies in the community will recognize the compelling nature of the program and really help it grow it in that way," Sullivan said.

The governor says if you know of someone who is in need of these services you can call 211 or reach out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.