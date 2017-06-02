Charlottesville Man Charged with Assault

06/02/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



On 06/01/2017 at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Main St for a report of protest.



Upon arrival, officers found approximately 12 to 15 people chanting and holding signs. Their attention appeared to be focused on a group of patrons at Miller’s Pub.



A short time later, the group of patrons at Miller’s Pub along with some of the protesters arrived at the Charlottesville Police Department lobby.



One of the patrons reported being assaulted by Jeffrey E. Fogel (W/M; 72 years of age; resident of Charlottesville) while at Miller’s Pub.



The victim then went to the magistrate’s office and obtained a non-permitted simple assault warrant against Fogel.



Fogel was arrested on 06/02/2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m. at his residence without incident. He was taken to the magistrate where he was released on a personal recognizant bond and then given an escort back to his residence.