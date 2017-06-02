Motions Hearing Held in Albemarle County Court Over Foxfield Racing Track

Attorneys for several people in Albemarle County are suing the Foxfield Race Association because they are worried it is up for sale. These individuals want the Foxfield horse racing track to stay the way it is.

Both sides appeared in court for a motions hearing on June 2. The judge granted the plaintiffs access to a number of documents.

The lawsuit alleges the CEO of the race association is trying to sell the property and convert it into a housing development area.

Mariann Tejada, the founding president of Foxfield racing, wrote a trust before she died in 1983. The plaintiff argues a sale violates the trust.

"Go out there (the racetrack) today, you can see her (Mariann Tejada) tombstone. Well if you take where she is buried and you overlay the plans for development with maximum build out; you see that she'll be beneath a driveway," said Bill Hurd, plaintiff’s attorney.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 2.