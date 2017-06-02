Motions Hearing Held in Albemarle County Court Over Foxfield Racing Track

Motions Hearing Held in Albemarle County Court Over Foxfield Racing TrackPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Courthouse
Motions Hearing Held in Albemarle County Court Over Foxfield Racing TrackMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story