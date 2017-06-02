Charlottesville Police Make Arrest in Connection to ReauVeau Murder

Charlottesville Police Make Arrest in Connection to ReauVeau MurderPosted: Updated:
Authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection to murder of 43-year-old Robert "Bobby" Hall ReauVeau.
The Charlottesville Police Department announced on Friday, June 2, that it has charged 40-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Officers had responded to the area of 10th Street NW and Run Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a reported shooting.
Police say ReauVeau had a gunshot wound and that he was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Friends and family members told NBC29 that ReauVeau had been awake and talking a few days after the shooting. Authorities announced ReauVeau died on Wednesday, February 15, as a result of his injuries.
The Charlottesville Police Department says Fitzgerald is currently incarcerated at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail on separate charges, and that the investigation is ongoing.
06/02/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department has charged Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald (W/M; 40 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va.) with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the February 5th homicide of Robert “Bobby” Hall ReauVeau.
Fitzgerald, who is currently incarcerated at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail on separate charges, was served this morning.
The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, the Charlottesville Police Department encourages you to call Detective Cole at (434) 970-3265 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.