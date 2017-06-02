Charlottesville Police Make Arrest in Connection to ReauVeau Murder

Authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection to murder of 43-year-old Robert "Bobby" Hall ReauVeau.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced on Friday, June 2, that it has charged 40-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers had responded to the area of 10th Street NW and Run Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a reported shooting.

Police say ReauVeau had a gunshot wound and that he was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Friends and family members told NBC29 that ReauVeau had been awake and talking a few days after the shooting. Authorities announced ReauVeau died on Wednesday, February 15, as a result of his injuries.

The Charlottesville Police Department says Fitzgerald is currently incarcerated at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail on separate charges, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.