Public Invited to Learn about Harrisonburg’s History

Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg invites members of the public to learn more about Harrisonburg’s history.



On Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the public is invited to see the cellar kitchen of the Thomas Harrison House in downtown Harrisonburg. The Thomas Harrison House is located west of the intersection of Main and Bruce streets.



Dr. Carole Nash, archaeologist with James Madison University (JMU), and her students have been conducting a survey of the cellar kitchen and site to uncover artifacts and to collect additional information about the time in which this historic structure was built.



The artifacts and information Dr. Nash’s team have discovered will be on display during the public event on June 3. The community will have an opportunity to view the archaeological research dig inside of the home, as well as ask questions of the team.



The city purchased the Thomas Harrison House from Asbury United Methodist Church in 2014, with plans to restore a significant piece of Harrisonburg’s history. The city has partnered with Asbury United Methodist Church, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, the Margaret Grattan Weaver Foundation, Frazier Associates, Architects, and Planners, and JMU to complete this study.



Additional information about the Thomas Harrison House and this project can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/thomas-harrison-house.