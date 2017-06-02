Charlottesville Giving Additional Time for Absentee Voting

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

City Voters Have Additional Saturday for Absentee Voting in June 13 Primary

The City of Charlottesville Voter Registration Office in will be open the next two Saturdays, June 3 and 10, for IN PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM, in addition to the office's regular hours, Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM.

State law requires voter registration offices to be open for absentee voting on the last Saturday before a primary. The city scheduled two Saturdays because of local elections. A voter seeking to vote absentee must apply to the registrar's office for the city or county where the voter is registered.

June 10 is the last day for in person absentee voting for the primary. Voters must have a reason to vote absentee, and show a photo ID when voting absentee in person.

"Curbside" voting is available for in person absentee voters age 65 or older who have a qualifying absentee reason. Curbside voting is also available for voters with a physical disability.

Tuesday, June 6 is the last day to apply for a MAILED absentee ballot for the primary. Applications may be submitted online at vote.virginia.gov or by mail, fax or email attachment, and must be received by the registrar by 5:00 PM on June 6. (The city registrar's office will be open until 5:00 for the deadline.) Voters are encouraged to apply earlier to allow time to receive and return the ballot by mail, or to vote absentee in person if possible.

Voters who have applied for their mailed absentee ballots are reminded to return them soon. Mailed ballots must be received by the election office by 7:00 PM on election day.

Two primaries are being held on June 13. Qualified voters may chose to vote in either the Democratic Primary or the Republican Primary, but may not vote in both. Sample ballots and other information are available on the City Voter Registrar's webpage (www.Charlottesville.org/vote).

The Republican Primary will chose the party's nominees for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The Democratic Primary will chose the party's nominees for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, House of Delegates (57th District seat), Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney, and City Council (2 seats).

Independent candidates are not on the primary ballots. The deadline for independent candidates to file paperwork and petitions to qualify for the November general election ballot is 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13.

The city's Voter Registration office is in the City Hall Annex, 120 7th St. NE, near the Pavilion and transit station. Parking validation is available for either downtown garage.

For information call 434-970-3250 or email vote@charlottesville.org.