Charlottesville Police Continues 'Ice Cream with a Cop' Series

Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



The Charlottesville Police Department will again be conducting a series of community outreach events this spring and summer with our 3rd annual “Ice Cream with a Cop” series.



Establishing, building and maintaining community engagement is the foundation that this department is striving for every day and it is our hope that these events will help our department continue these efforts with those who live in the community we serve.



Please come out and join us as we continue to create this connection.



The dates for the “Ice Cream with a Cop” events will be as follows and the hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6/03/17 - Washington Park 6/17/17 - Meade Park 7/0117- Green Leaf Park 7/08/17- Forest Hills Park 7/15/17- Belmont Park 7/2217- Tonsler Park

Mobilee Delicious will be providing soft-serve frozen yogurt (cup/cone) and Italian ices. These events are sponsored by the Charlottesville Police Foundation.