Virginia Experiencing Increase in Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

Motorcycle deaths are up by more than 30 percent compared to this time last year.

At this time last year, only 23 people had died in motorcycle accidents. But as of June 2, 31 people have died already across the commonwealth on a bike. Four of those deaths happened in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Motor Vehicles, motorcyclists die most often between April and August because the weather warms up.

To combat the deadly season, the DMV recommends all riders do a refresher course on skills and safety after an extended period of not riding.

Single-motorcycle crashes are often causes by speed and losing control. However, a number of motorcycle accidents occur when other cars don't give riders enough space on the roads.

“Even a slight change in the road surface, or some debris on the road that a car would just go right over just fine, that could cause a motorcyclist to lose control and possibly fall. So you want to make sure that if they have an incident that you have enough time to correct yourself, stop, so you won't add on to that,” said DMV spokesperson Brandy Brubaker.

Drivers are asked to put at least two-cars’ worth of distance between their vehicle and a motorcycle, and always look out for motorcycles that could be in a blind spot.