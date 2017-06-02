3 People Charged in Connection to Nelson County Home Invasion

Release from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office:



The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office have made arrests in the home invasion which occurred on January 26, 2017 off Ennis Mountain Road in the Afton area of Nelson County.



Three suspects identified as Brandon A. Dixon of Stuarts Draft Virginia, William Karnes of Afton Virginia and Aurora Sipe of Waynesboro Virginia were all arrested and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



They are currently being held in jail awaiting trial.



No further information is being released at this time.



Previous Release dated 1/26/2017



During the early morning hours of January 26, 2017, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible home invasion in the 200 block of Ennis Mountain Rd in Afton Virginia.



Sometime around 6:00 a.m. EST unidentified suspect(s) entered the home through an open door.



One of the suspects awoke the home owner who was startled but was able to chase them from the home.



The suspect(s) left in a dark colored car fleeing the area back towards Ennis Mountain Road.



Investigators processed the crime scene and evidence was collected.



The suspect was described by the homeowner as a tall male with dark clothing.



If you have any information about this crime you are asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.



No further information is available at this time.