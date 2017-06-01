Local and Vocal Hosts Talk About Staunton Working Poor

Working poor conversation hosted by Local and Vocal in Staunton

People in Staunton were talking about issues facing the working poor Thursday night.

Local and Vocal in Staunton hosted the conversation at the Staunton Public Library. Susan Richardson, executive director of the Valley Mission, was the speaker.

Richardson says a number of clients at the Valley Mission work but struggle when it comes to transportation, earning a livable wage, and getting full time hours.

She says resources are available not only with the Department of Social Services, but throughout community.

“Food banks, local churches, you know those are also the types of supports that, although informal, can really make a difference in a person’s life,” said Richardson.

The Valley Mission sees about 600 people a year, 40 percent of which are families. Right now, the Valley Mission has 14 children.