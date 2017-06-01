VABA Bruins 5th Grade Girls Basketball Team Headed to AAU National Tournament

The Virginia Basketball Academy is a developmental league, focused on skills and character

The VABA 5th grade girls basketball team is headed to the AAU National Tournament

At the Virginia Basketball Academy of Charlottesville, they focus on the fundamentals.

10-year-old Keegan Morris says, "We've been working on ball handling, shooting, passing, and a lot of defense."

"We do these drills at home which help a lot with making us better at ball-handling," adds 11-year-old Martha Oakey.

The VABA Bruins 5th grade girls team went 37-12 this season, and they won seven tournament titles.

They finished as runner up in the Division II state tournament, and earned a bid to the AAU National Tournament.

Head coach Steve Morris says, "This is their first year of playing full travel basketball, so this is their first experience with a big tournament like this."

Martha says, "It's really exciting, and it's a little bit scary, but that's because I have a feeling we're going to win anyway."

"I think it's going to be fun and exciting," adds Keegan, "and it's going to be a good thing for our team to do."

Traveling to Kings Island, Ohio for the tournament at the end of the month does not come cheap.

The Bruins are in the midst of a $10,000 fund-raising campaign to cover the registration and travel costs on the five day trip.

Keegan says, "We're going to do a car wash, and we're going to do a bake sale, and we're going to do a yard sale."

The team has a GoFundMe page set up, and they are halfway to their listed goal.

"It's big for a lot of the kids and the families to have that extra help to get to nationals," says Morris, "because it's kind of an unexpected trip that you're making." But one the players are definitely excited to be making.

"It's going to be really, really fun," says Martha.

Last years VABA 5th grade team finished as National Runner-Up.