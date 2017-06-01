Former Madison County Sheriff Deputy Pleads Not Guilty in Child Sex Exploitation Case

A former Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy says he is not guilty of crimes in a federal child sex exploitation case.

Bruce Harvey was in Charlottesville Federal Court Thursday, June 1.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted him on nine counts – three counts of transporting minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three counts of interstate travel with minors with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 1998 and 2007, when Harvey was a karate instructor for the Virginia Tong Leong School of Martial Arts.

He has been suspended, without pay, from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office since his arrest on May 3.

He remains behind bars at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail at this time.

Harvey’s trial is set to start July 24.