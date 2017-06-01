Quantcast

Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Finds Man Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Augusta County Circuit Court judge found 32-year-old Christopher Shawn Diehl of Fishersville guilty of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DWI.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, Diehl got drunk and drove the wrong direction on Interstate 81 last June.

After driving five minutes, which included a warning from a tractor trailer, Diehl crashed into 59-year-old Gina Hoang’s car head on. She died on the scene.

Diehl was taken to Middle River Regional Jail Thursday and is due back in court for sentencing on September 6.

He faces anywhere from one to 21 years behind bars.

  • Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Finds Man Guilty of Involuntary ManslaughterMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story