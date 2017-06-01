Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Finds Man Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

An Augusta County Circuit Court judge found 32-year-old Christopher Shawn Diehl of Fishersville guilty of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DWI.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, Diehl got drunk and drove the wrong direction on Interstate 81 last June.

After driving five minutes, which included a warning from a tractor trailer, Diehl crashed into 59-year-old Gina Hoang’s car head on. She died on the scene.

Diehl was taken to Middle River Regional Jail Thursday and is due back in court for sentencing on September 6.

He faces anywhere from one to 21 years behind bars.