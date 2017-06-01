People in Charlottesville Get Look at Belmont Bridge Design

People in Charlottesville got the first look at the new design for the Belmont Bridge. It was a packed house at CitySpace Thursday, where the design was unveiled.

The new bridge will go exactly where the Old Belmont Bridge sits and features a lot of pedestrian and bike space.

The plans for the new bridge include a bike and pedestrian area will be 20 feet on both sides of the bridge. It will also have more lighting and design features.

One problem, however, is that the bridge eliminates 30 parking spots in downtown Charlottesville, an area that already suffers from a shortage of parking.

“Parking is a systematic issue, you can't solve it in one place. Any time you look at valuable real estate and attempt to reinvigorate an area by developing that, the parking issue is always something you have to deal with,” said Sal Musarra, project manager.

To help with traffic during construction, the contractors will demolish one half of the bridge and rebuild it, and then do the same for the second half.

Construction could start in spring of 2019, but first Charlottesville City Council must approve plans.