Western Albemarle Girls Soccer Wins 3A West Region Championship

WAHS Scored the Game-Winning Goal with about 12 Minutes Left

The Western Albemarle High School girls soccer team got the go-ahead goal from Shannon Moore on a corner kick header with about 13 minutes left helping the Warriors beat Blacksburg 3-1 for the 3A West Region championship.

Western Albemarle got an insurance goal from Katrine Berg with just under six minutes left to seal the win.

It is Western Albemarle's first region championship in school history. The game had been tied 1-1 at halftime.

Western Albemarle will play next week in the state tournament.