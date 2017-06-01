Quantcast

Western Albemarle Girls Soccer Wins 3A West Region Championship

Posted: Updated:
WAHS Girls Soccer Wins 3A West Championship WAHS Girls Soccer Wins 3A West Championship
Warriors Win First-Ever Region Title Warriors Win First-Ever Region Title
WAHS Scored the Game-Winning Goal with about 12 Minutes Left WAHS Scored the Game-Winning Goal with about 12 Minutes Left

The Western Albemarle High School girls soccer team got the go-ahead goal from Shannon Moore on a corner kick header with about 13 minutes left helping the Warriors beat Blacksburg 3-1 for the 3A West Region championship.

Western Albemarle got an insurance goal from Katrine Berg with just under six minutes left to seal the win.  

It is Western Albemarle's first region championship in school history.   The game had been tied 1-1 at halftime.

Western Albemarle will play next week in the state tournament.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.