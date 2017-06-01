Tom Sox Ready for Season Opener

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are set to begin their third season of summer baseball in Central Virginia, as the Sox play their season opener Friday night at Covington.

The team was working out at Monticello High School on Wednesday, while the final field preparations were being made at Charlottesville High School.

The Sox play their *home* opener on Tuesday.

Many of the Tom Sox players are still playing college ball this weekend in the NCAA Tournament, including UVa's Caleb Knight.

Pitcher Matt Olson says, "It's kind of exciting seeing guys that you're going to be playing with in the next week or two, and right now they're playing on TV with something real to play for, the College World Series is on the line. It's definitely exciting to watch them, but we're definitely can't wait for them to get here."

First-year Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt says, "You're always going to have challenges in that aspect, but we as baseball guys have to adjust, and make due with what we have, and make sure to put guys in position to be successful, regardless of the experience that they have."

The Tom Sox have been building team bonds through social media in the months leading up to the season opener.

Catcher/Pitcher Brandon Johnson says, "On twitter, they follow people, and retweet, and do things like that, so you kind of know about people before you play with them. You have impressions of people formed from those things. When you actually meet them, sometime they're exactly what you thought they were going to be like, and sometimes they're the exact opposite. So it's always interesting to come in and you have 25 new best friends."

Matt Olson is a rising junior from the University of Richmond, and the only member of the Tom Sox who played on the team last season.

Olson says, "I think we have a good group of guys, just from everyone that I've met so far. I think it's going to be a fun group, and a talented group, just from looking at guys stats, and hearing about what they've done through the year. They've come from some pretty good programs, so we're definitely excited to see what they can do on the field."