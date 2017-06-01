Plans for Track at Charlottesville High School Track on Hold

Plans for a new track and field facility at Charlottesville High School are on hold.

In late April, the city began accepting bids from contractors for a new eight lane track at the high school. The project came back with no takers.

The project would have also added new bleachers and restrooms, along with other improvements.

Construction for the new facility was originally supposed to start this fall and finish up at the beginning of 2018. The city now plans to rebid the project out in the fall for a spring 2018 construction.

The city says the rushed summer deadline had something to do with the lack of bids.

“Construction is booming as everyone has noticed here lately. Unfortunately for us, contractors are completely consumed and tied up for the summer so we ended up with no bids,” said City Capital Project Coordinator Mike Mollica.

The new facility would allow CHS to host track and field meets, which has been impossible with its current amenities.

The city says the new bidding timeline will be around late September. It says the overall plans to renovate the track will be the same.