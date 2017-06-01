Mother Asking for Clarity on Recess Policy for Charlottesville City Schools

A mother says she wants officials to clear up confusion over a Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) policy.

At issue is whether or not teachers can take recess away from students as a punishment.

Christa Bennett says the policy is not clear. She spoke at the school board meeting Thursday, June 1.

"I have heard from so many friends and parents in the district about how this is affecting their kids. Especially kids who may not be neurotypical and have a hard time sitting still," Bennett said.

The mother asked superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins for a written statement clarifying the policy to take away recess as a punishment.

“I've heard of four different examples at three different city schools where it has continued to be taken away. So we want to make sure everyone is aware of our commitment not to do that,” said Bennett.

A CCS spokesperson said taking away recess as a punishment is already strongly discouraged, and Charlottesville is reviewing its wellness policy this summer.

Bennett says her daughter still has recess taken away, and doesn't think teachers are all on the same page.

According to the spokesperson, some individual teachers may still be using the practice until the official review is complete this summer, but that would just be an individual basis and is not encouraged.

Charlottesville City Schools is expected to make a final, official ruling on the policy during the summer.