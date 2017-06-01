Coach Andres Pedroso Aiming to Keep UVA Men's Tennis on Top

New UVa head men's tennis coach Andres Pedroso says he has the best job in college tennis.

Pedroso, who was named UVa's Director of Tennis last week, says it's a dream job and Charlottesville is a place that he loves.

Pedroso was an assistant coach under Brian Boland from 2010-2014 and was a part of Virginia's first national championship in 2013. Now he inherits a program that has won three straight national championships.

"Such a privilege to be here and more than pressure, I just feel grateful", says Pedroso. "I feel grateful and honored to be here and I think its an incredible opportunity, again we have so many ingredients and so many things that are working in our favor to attract the best student-athletes in the world. I'm obviously going to put my trademark on it and do things my way but Brian, I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel. He did a great job."

Pedroso is also in charge of hiring a new head women's tennis coach. He says he'd like to see both programs work together as one.

"I know what its taken to win here and I have a very good grasp on that and I'm looking forward to transitioning a lot of that toward the women's program as well", says Pedroso "I want both programs collaborating as much as possible. I want the student-athletes to feel like they have a base of coaches that they can go to, tennis conversations, life conversations, academic conversations, I'd like the whole program working together like a team and build that UVA tennis brand. Instead of it being UVA men and women's tennis, I'd like people to know us as UVA tennis."

Pedro replaces coach Brian Boland who resigned to become the head of men's tennis for USTA Player Development.