ViaAir at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has finalized its flights to Orlando this summer.

Right now, daily flights at the airport to Orlando are available on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In June, ViaAir will offer flights on Fridays, then expand to Mondays in July.

Flight service is expected to fall back to Wednesday and Friday, and Sunday in September. However, that can still change if a lot of people make use of the service this summer.