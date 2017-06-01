Flight Attendant Accused in CHO Bomb Threat Wanted to be a Hero

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A flight attendant from Arizona accused of making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 has pleaded guilty in federal court in North Dakota.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Cox-Sever said he wanted to be recognized as a hero. He won't spend any time in prison.

Cox-Sever was accused of making threats on a July 2015 flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and a September 2015 flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota. Emergencies were declared on both flights.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts related to interfering with an aircraft. Prosecutors dropped a fifth count.

Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced him to up to five months in a transitional facility, five months on home confinement and three years of supervised release. He'll serve it in California, where he's now living.

