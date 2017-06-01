New Principal Coming to William Monroe Middle School

Greene County Public Schools Press Release:

Greene County Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Mrs. Eileen Oliver-Eggert as principal of William Monroe Middle School.

Mrs. Oliver-Eggert brings seventeen years of successful administration and teaching experience to WMMS which includes four years as the current Assistant Principal at WMMS. Prior to her role as Assistant Principal she served as an Instructional Coach and Intervention Specialist, Fifth Grade Teacher, and Middle School Science Teacher.

She is currently a Doctoral student at the University of Virginia where she also completed her Master of Education degree in 2012. Mrs. Oliver-Eggert graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College of Buffalo New York in 1996.

Mrs. Oliver-Eggert brings a diverse instructional background, strong leadership skills, and a passion for education to the students, staff, and families of William Monroe Middle School. She was selected as the successful candidate for this position after a comprehensive search and interview process.

When asked about her new role, Mrs. Oliver-Eggert said, "It is an honor and a privilege to be named principal of William Monroe Middle School. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with parents, faculty, and staff as we support and guide our young citizens towards future success."

The Greene County School Division is excited to welcome Mrs. Eileen Oliver-Eggert to her new leadership role as a member of the GCPS administrative team.