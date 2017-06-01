Councilor Concerned Reworking Belmont Bridge Will Worsen Traffic

Councilor Concerned Reworking Belmont Bridge Will Worsen TrafficPosted: Updated:
Plans for Belmont Bridge
Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick
Belmont Bridge
Councilor Concerned Reworking Belmont Bridge Will Worsen TrafficMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story