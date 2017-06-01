Councilor Concerned Reworking Belmont Bridge Will Worsen Traffic

A member of Charlottesville City Council is looking for traffic solutions for the time when work crews will start rebuilding the aging Belmont Bridge.

Councilor Bob Fenwick is concerned about traffic congestion becoming a serious issue once the rebuilding project is complete.

The traffic pattern on the bridge is expected to shift from two lanes to one lane on both sides once work is completed. The councilor says he is concerned that this will cause some major gridlock downtown.

Fenwick is hoping to place large orange markers across the bridge prior to construction to show drivers what the new lanes will look like. He says the markers will help the city prepare for congestion issues that may happen once the lanes are tightened.

The councilor hopes Kimley-Horn, the design company involved in the project, looks into how many cars will cross the bridge over the next several decades.

"You just don't want to aggravate people when they come downtown, and if this place is grid-locked you're just going to aggravate people. You'll have gridlock. You'll have parking meters on the street. This is just heading in the wrong direction," Fenwick said.

He also says community members have reached out to him in concern over the potential loss of the parking spots under the Belmont Bridge once the project is complete.