Police Charge Charlottesville Woman with Assault, Disorderly Conduct

Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville woman is facing charges after a reported incident on the Downtown Mall last month.
Police are charging 38-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
Authorities say Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Fitzhugh is currently out on bond.
06/01/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
On May 20th, 2017 at approx. 9:30 p.m., Charlottesville police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street on the Downtown Mall for a reported disorder.
It was reported that a group of people were yelling and chanting at several men who were seated in an outdoor area.
After an investigation, Charlottesville police obtained warrants for Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh, age 38 of Charlottesville, for assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
Fitzhugh was released on a personal recognizant bond by the magistrate.