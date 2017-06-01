Police Charge Charlottesville Woman with Assault, Disorderly Conduct

A Charlottesville woman is facing charges after a reported incident on the Downtown Mall last month.

Police are charging 38-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Fitzhugh is currently out on bond.