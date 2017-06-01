Albemarle County Offers Kiosk for Tax Payments

Albemarle County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 to officially open an automated payment kiosk for tax payments.
The drive through kiosk takes cash, checks, and cards to pay real estate and property taxes. A receipt is printed at the time of payment to ensure the transaction went through.
"This is yet another opportunity for self-service for our customers where customers are accustomed to being able to order from amazon and have it delivered almost instantaneously and it's the same feature here, that you can pay your taxes and instantly have a receipt to indicate they're paid,” said Betty Burrell, the director of finance.
The County Innovation Fund paid for the unit to be installed. The kiosk replaces a drive through window.
Albemarle County is pleased to provide tax payers with an additional convenient, accessible opportunity to make payments with the installation of an automated payment kiosk to replace the former drive-thru window located at 401 McIntire Road.
The new kiosk is part of the Finance Department’s continuing efforts to provide flexible customer service options to County taxpayers.
At this kiosk, which resembles an automated teller machine, customers will be able to make tax payments for personal property and real estate taxes beginning immediately.
In January 2018, customers will also be able to use the kiosk to pay business licenses and monthly food and beverage taxes as well. Customers can make a payment on their account by scanning the bill at the kiosk, or by entering the account number along with the last four digits of their social security number.
The addition of this kiosk is intended to provide greater flexibility and an additional year-round option for customers to make tax payments. The kiosk will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It was funded through the Innovation Fund, which was established by the Board of Supervisors in 2014 to provide one-time money to support the start-up of organizational initiatives that reduce costs and improve customer service and productivity.
The kiosk is the result of collaboration and cooperation among many departments including Finance, Facilities and Environmental Services, and Community Relations.
“This new payment kiosk demonstrates the County’s commitment to finding operational efficiencies that produce better customer service options,” said Director of Finance, Betty Burrell. “It follows the 2014 implementation of the new Revenue Administration system that allows customers to research their tax accounts and make online tax payments.”
The payment kiosk will accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards. There is a 2.25% convenience fee that is passed along by the County for credit card transactions.
The kiosk is not able to provide change for tax payments made. If an over-payment is greater than $50, a refund check will be mailed. Any amount less than $50 will create a credit on your account.
Customers are encouraged to try the new kiosk to discover how easy and convenient this new payment option can be.