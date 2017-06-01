Albemarle County Offers Kiosk for Tax Payments

Albemarle County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 to officially open an automated payment kiosk for tax payments.

The drive through kiosk takes cash, checks, and cards to pay real estate and property taxes. A receipt is printed at the time of payment to ensure the transaction went through.

"This is yet another opportunity for self-service for our customers where customers are accustomed to being able to order from amazon and have it delivered almost instantaneously and it's the same feature here, that you can pay your taxes and instantly have a receipt to indicate they're paid,” said Betty Burrell, the director of finance.

The County Innovation Fund paid for the unit to be installed. The kiosk replaces a drive through window.