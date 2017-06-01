2 $1M Winning Virginia Lottery Tickets Will Expire if Winners Don’t Come Forward

06/01/2017 Release from the Virginia Lottery:



It’s been five months since three $1 million winning tickets were drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on New Year’s Day. Since then, only one of those million-dollar tickets have been claimed. The Virginia Lottery is waiting for the other two winners to come forward before it’s too late.



By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means each ticket will become worthless at the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Friday, June 30, 2017, unless the winner comes forward.



Ticket #111002 was bought at 7-Eleven, 4601 West Broad Street in Richmond.



Ticket #283611 was bought at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg.



The other million-dollar winning ticket was claimed by Glenn and Pam Spilman of Bristow within a week of the January 1 drawing.



In addition to the three $1 million prizes, the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle had six $25,000 winners and 300 $500 winners.



All Virginia Lottery unclaimed prize money goes to the state Literary Fund. The Literary Fund is used solely for educational purposes, such as upgrading technology in schools and teacher retirement funding. Since its inception in 1988, the Lottery has transferred more than $262 million in unclaimed prizes to Virginia’s Literary Fund.



