Woman Charged After Virginia House Fire that Killed Husband

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - A man who was burned in a Virginia house fire has died and his wife faces charges in the incident.

Local news outlets report 51-year-old Scott Bartosch Jr. died Monday from injuries suffered in the fire at his Stafford County home last month. His wife Lisa Schulken was arrested Friday and faces charges including attempted murder and arson.

Investigators say the 52-year-old woman set fire to the house May 1. Police and court records say a witness told officers Scott Bartosch said his wife "doused (him) with gasoline and lit (him) on fire." Police recovered a knife from the woman. Both were hospitalized after.

Lisa Bartosch was being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.

