Waynesboro School Board Member Shelly Laurenzo to Resign

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro school board member is resigning.

Shelly Laurenzo is stepping down at the end of June according to a Waynesboro City Schools press release.

Laurenzo was initially chosen in 2014 to fill a vacancy, but she won the election in May 2016.

The release says Laurenzo is resigning from the school board due to an impending move and career promotion.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

