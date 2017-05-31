Augusta Co. Judge Sentences Man Guilty of Rape of Female Minor

A man was sentenced to five years in prison for rape in Augusta County Wednesday.

An Augusta County jury found 36-year-old Dean Michael Shoemaker guilty of committing rape near Lyndhurst in September 2015.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, waited eight months before telling anyone.

The defense argued that Shoemaker was intoxicated.

The victim's mother testified that she had been worried about bruises on her daughter's wrists.

The victim, now 17, took to the stand to tell her story.

"The victim in the case was just so compelling, so despite the lack of physical evidence, despite the lack of scientific evidence, the jury was able to hear through live testimony that there was just no doubt that this happened to her,” Tim Martin, Commonwealth’s Attorney, said.

The victim has been diagnosed with PTSD.

The jury recommended a sentence of five years which the judge upheld.