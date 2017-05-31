Quantcast

Augusta Co. Judge Sentences Man Guilty of Rape of Female Minor

Posted: Updated:
Dean Shoemaker Dean Shoemaker
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A man was sentenced to five years in prison for rape in Augusta County Wednesday.

An Augusta County jury found 36-year-old Dean Michael Shoemaker guilty of committing rape near Lyndhurst in September 2015.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, waited eight months before telling anyone.

The defense argued that Shoemaker was intoxicated.

The victim's mother testified that she had been worried about bruises on her daughter's wrists.

The victim, now 17, took to the stand to tell her story.

"The victim in the case was just so compelling, so despite the lack of physical evidence, despite the lack of scientific evidence, the jury was able to hear through live testimony that there was just no doubt that this happened to her,” Tim Martin, Commonwealth’s Attorney, said.

The victim has been diagnosed with PTSD.

The jury recommended a sentence of five years which the judge upheld.

  • Augusta Co. Judge Sentences Man Guilty of Rape of Female MinorMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story