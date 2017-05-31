Trash Boxes Made by Central Virginia Inmates, Tested by Bears

A prison correctional program is using bears at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro to test out bear proof boxes.

Inmates make these boxes in order to keep bears out of the trash for Virginia Correctional Enterprises.This program gives inmates the opportunity to work while they are in correctional facilities.

The Dillwyn Correction Center sent two of the special boxes to the center to see if their four young bears could break into them.

The center tempted the bears by filling the boxes with doughnuts and other treats.This simulates the snacks bears often find in trash cans or other city and residential areas.

The wildlife center says it’s important to make products like this, especially in Virginia.

"The goal here is to keep them from getting into trash, keep them from getting into easy food just so they go back and find their own natural foods and be normal bears,” says Amanda Nicholson of the Wildlife Center Of Virginia.

So far, the bears have not been able to break into the boxes.

If these tests continue to be successful, it is possible these boxes could be available for sale in the future.