Waynesboro Woman Enters Guilty Pleas in Child Sex Case

A Waynesboro woman could be facing serious prison time now that she has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

According to court records, Kelly Denise Claytor entered guilty pleas in Waynesboro Circuit Court to three charges: production of child pornography, reproducing child pornography, and consensual sex with a child over the age of 15.

She faces between three to 51 years in prison.

Authorities say Claytor and Houston Marion Miller abused a teenage girl between May and early November of 2016. Police arrested the couple on November 11, 2016. They were later indicted by a grand jury on May 8.

Miller is charged with three counts of consensual sex with a minor, sexual battery and possessing child pornography. He is expected to back in court on July 12.

Claytor is being held at Middle River Regional Jail until her sentencing hearing, which is set for September 15.