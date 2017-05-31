Environmental Groups File Lawsuit Against EPA for River's Algae Blooms

A federal lawsuit alleges the United States Environmental Protection Agency failed to protect the Shenandoah River from pollution that's caused it to become clogged with algae blooms.

EarthJustice filed the suit this week on behalf of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network and other environmental groups.

It challenges the EPA's approval of Virginia's decision not to list the Shenandoah River as impaired by the algae under the Clean Water Act.

The groups say the algae blooms are caused by excessive nutrients in agricultural runoff and have contributed to fish die-offs and a decline in the quality of the river for recreation.

"The state is doing nothing to protect the health of the Shenandoah River and then the federal government, the EPA, Environmental Protection Agency, they’re charged with oversight of the Clean Water Act and they have vowed to protect the Shenandoah River as well so we are going after the EPA to essentially address DEQ in having them do their job,” Mark Frondorf of Shenandoah Riverkeeper said.

The EPA has not commented on the suit.