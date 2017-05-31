3:30pm Kickoff for UVA Football's First Two Home Games

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the announcement of early-season football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (May 31) the kickoff times and broadcast originations for Virginia’s first three home games of the 2017 season.

Virginia’s first two home games of the season – Sept. 2 vs. William & Mary and Sept. 9 vs. Indiana – will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. ACC Network Extra can be viewed via the WatchESPN App or by logging onto ESPN3.com. The matchup against the Hoosiers will be Military Appreciation Day at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers’ Sept. 16 home game against UConn will begin at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU. The game with the Huskies will serve as UVA’s annual Youth Day. The start time of 8 p.m. ET for UVA’s Friday, Sept. 22 road game at Boise State was previously announced. The UVA at Boise State game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC's television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 11 (for games on Saturday, Sept. 23). ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day selection notice on a limited basis during the season.

Single-Game Tickets and Mini-Packages

Single-game ticket prices for the home opener against William & Mary range from $23 to $48. Indiana and UConn single-game tickets range in price from $28 to $53, while ACC home games against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are $33 to $58. Single-game tickets to the home finale against Virginia Tech are currently available to 2017 season ticket holders and Virginia Athletics Foundation donors only or through the purchase of a season ticket or three-game mini-package. Single-game tickets for the Virginia-Virginia-Tech game will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 11.

Cavalier Value Packages are also available for the first six home games. Each Cavalier Value Package includes an upper level end zone ticket and $8 concessions voucher valid for any food or drink item at the stadium. Cavalier Value Packages are offered for each of these games until nine days prior to kickoff at 11:59 p.m. Cavalier Value Packages are $15 for the William & Mary game, $23 for Indiana and UConn, and $28 for ACC contests against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

The Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Package provides savings off of single-game prices and allows buyers the flexibility to choose the games that best fit their schedule. Each three-game package includes the regular season finale against Virginia Tech plus the choice of any other two games (William & Mary – Sept. 2, Indiana, Sept. 9, UConn – Sept. 16, Duke – Oct. 7, Boston College – Oct. 21, Georgia Tech – Nov. 4).

Pricing for the three-game packages range from $75-$159 which is 12-30 percent off single-game prices depending on seat location.

Season Tickets

Season tickets are also on sale now for the seven-game home schedule, starting at just $20 per game. There is a 20 percent discount available to UVA Faculty/Staff and UVA Young Alumni (graduating classes of 2013-2017) on the purchase of season tickets.

Parking

Season parking passes are available for the UVA Health System parking garages for $49 each. Both garages are within a 15-minute walk of Scott Stadium. Single-game parking passes are also available for $10 each when purchased in advance for the Emmet/Ivy and UVA Health System parking garages. Game day parking in those garages is $15.

Fans may purchase tickets and parking online at VirginiaSports.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821 or434-924-8821 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets can also be ordered in person by visiting the Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium weekdays between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.