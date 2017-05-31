STAB Student-Athletes Honored at Signing Ceremony

Four members of the boys lacrosse team were recognized at the ceremony

St. Anne's-Belfield held a ceremony at the school on Wednesday to honor all of the student-athletes who have committed to play their sports at the collegiate level.

Eleven seniors were recognized in all.

Some, like Hampden-Sydney football signee Isaiah Kilby-Sharp, signed their letters of intent at the ceremony.

Others, like UVa basketball signee Brianna Tinsley, made their commitment on National Signing Day.

Four members of the boys lacrosse team were honored, including Duke signee Joe Robertson.

"(The ceremony) says a lot," says Robertson. "It shows how dedicated everyone is here to working hard, and how much sports are important here."

Tinsley adds, "They let you have fun, but if you really want to go to college, they help you and they push you. It was fun and exciting to be with everybody, and all my friends, and all the kids I'm graduating with."

The Saints' point guard will join the Cavaliers program on June 11th.

Tinsley says, I'm really nervous, but I'm really excited at the same time, because this is what I've been waiting for my whole life. They said there will be the opportunity to start, and I just have to work hard, and show them why."

Kilby-Sharp will play defensive line or linebacker at Hampden-Sydney, and he'll have a chance to start right away.

"It feels nice," says Kilby Sharp. "It makes me want to work harder than I already am, because I want that accomplishment. I want to be able to say that I started my freshman year playing college football."