GOP Lawmakers Question Gov. McAuliffe Order to Regulate Emissions

A Republican-led panel of lawmakers is questioning a directive by Democratic Governor McAuliffe to regulate carbon emissions.

The Joint Commission on Administrative Rules voted Wednesday, May 31, for a nonpartisan board - Joint Legislative Audit And Review Commission - to estimate the costs of the governor’s proposed rules.

McAuliffe recently signed an executive order for state agencies to begin drafting regulations on greenhouse gases. His goal is to curb carbon levels in Virginia.

Some lawmakers are accusing the governor of going beyond the scope of his authority, and are concerned with his process and policy.

"This has such grave economic implications across Virginia," said 7th District Senator Frank Wagner (R).

Several Republicans are concerned that if the regulations took effect, they would cause energy bills to sky rocket and hurt the already struggling coal country.

“This is rule-making. It is legislative in nature. We've not had input. We've not had ability to express views - for or against. It is not the way business should be done in Virginia," 4th District Senator Ryan McDougle.

McAuliffe's order aims to see pen to paper on those regulations by the end of the year.

The administration says this action confronts resistance from a GOP-controlled White House and General Assembly on climate change issues. Some Democrats and environmentalists are disappointed with stalled federal action on the Clean Power Plan and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Democrats on this administrative commission say McAuliffe’s move is appropriate.

"It's my understanding the only thing the governor has done is issue an order to the agencies to get the process started. There are no regulations at present," said 21st District Senator John Edwards (D).

In a statement from the governor's office, spokesperson Brian Coy called this meeting political:

"Today's meeting of the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules may serve as the most boring act of political grandstanding in Virginia history. There are no administrative rules on the table for the group to review. The Governor's Executive Directive is a clearly-valid use of his authority, and the Virginia Clean Air Board is empowered to regulate carbon emissions. These actions are only necessary because the General Assembly has refused to work with the Governor to make Virginia a leader in the clean energy economy."

Some have noted Wagner, who is running for governor, headed off the meeting. The state senator has a different take: "The great unknown is where's the governor headed with this, and you know one would say am I politically posturing? Well is he politically posturing? Is he politically posturing because he thinks he wants to run for President?”

Republicans noted that the McAuliffe administration did not provide any representatives to share their take at Wednesday's meeting. The governor's office says agency heads had scheduling conflicts.