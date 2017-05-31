Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Sponsoring 3 Summer Food Program Sites in Charlottesville

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Press Release:

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, sponsoring three feeding sites beginning in June for children at risk of going hungry in the Charlottesville area.

The Food Bank expects to provide food to more than 1,500 children across its 25-county service area through the Program this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is designed to reach children who may not get nutritious meals at home over the vacation, particularly students who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The Food Bank provides food to places like the Boys and Girls Clubs, summer school programs, churches and recreation programs for children at risk of hunger.

Donations to the Food Bank typically decrease during the summer months. However, hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and many students who would otherwise eat breakfast and lunch at school no longer have access to those meals during the summer.

The Program will help hundreds of local children in need, providing snacks and/or breakfast and lunch. Meals are provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children.

In accordance with Federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

The sites offering summer feeding programs are: