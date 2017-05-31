Charlottesville Park School Moving to a New Location

A private school in Charlottesville is moving, but parents say the "for sale" sign out front is causing anxiety for some about the future of the school.

The Park School opened in 2008 with the intent of tailoring to the social and emotional health of high-school-level students.

“Kids who have any challenges in public school, especially socially - if they are not making connections with their peers, if they are shy, if they don't get along well in big groups, and that's affecting their learning, if they're spending all their time trying to make social connections and they're uncomfortable - they won't have that problem here,” said parent Tara Devlin.

Grade levels at the school changed when Devlin asked about enrolling her 5th grader. The school didn't have a middle school at the time, so it added one.

“They ordered a fifth grade curriculum and put him in my daughter's 12th grade classes with her and just started fifth grade for him,” Devlin said.

The 14 currently enrolled students are working to make sure the community not only knows this school is not closing, but that it's looking to help others like them.

“This is a very small school, as you can tell, and so it's just really good for people like me who have anxiety and just weren't good at talking to people,” said student Corinne Ross.

“Coming here it was an immediate positive change, because it was just so small. It really was positive, I learned to be more open, I learned to be less anxious. I just learned to be myself, really,” said student Ross Barron.

The Park School is still in negotiations with different property owners, so a new location has not been confirmed yet.