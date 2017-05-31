Free Family Films Return to Violet Crown Charlottesville

Release from Violet Crown:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Violet Crown Cinema presents the return of its Free Family Film Series beginning Wednesday, June 14 with a screening of the most beloved children’s classic of all time, The Wizard of Oz.



“The Wizard of Oz, with its fantastical storytelling and lavish colors, inspired the imaginations of countless generations of children throughout the years.” said David Gil, Violet Crown director of community outreach. “Like other films in this series, most people’s experience with it was on a television screen and we look forward to presenting it on the big screen where it will no doubt enhance the film’s sense of wonder.”



The popular series, now entering its second year, mixes perennial favorites such as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Labyrinth with modern classics like Shrek and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. A new title will be presented every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., beginning June 14 and continuing through Wednesday, August 16.



Tickets to the Wednesday morning screenings will be free and available on a first come, first served basis until capacity is reached. Violet Crown will present a paid admission “encore” screening for each of these titles on Wednesday evening.



Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are now available at Violet Crown Cinema located on the Downtown Mall.



Violet Crown will again partner with Downtown Mall neighbor, Virginia Discovery Museum to present the screenings. Moviegoers will enjoy half-price, same-day admission to the Museum with their ticket stub.



“The Virginia Discovery Museum is thrilled to partner again with Violet Crown to offer Charlottesville’s Free Family Film Series,” said Beth Solak, executive director at Virginia Discovery Museum. “Spending the morning at the movies and the afternoon at the Virginia Discovery Museum is a wonderful way to beat the summer heat while enjoying family fun.”



Ticket holders Violet Crown screenings may receive up to 4 hours of free parking in either the Water Street or Market Street parking garages.



Films and dates are listed below. All Wednesday morning screenings will begin at 10.30 a.m. For more information, please visit www.VioletCrown.com.



Family Film Series

The Wizard of Oz (1939) - June 14: Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home in Kansas and help her friends as well.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971) - June 21: Charlie receives a golden ticket to a factory, his sweet tooth wants going into the lushing candy, it turns out there's an adventure in everything.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) - June 28: Two young brothers are drawn into an intergalactic adventure when their house is hurled through the depths of space by the magical board game they are playing.

Annie (1982) - July 5: A young orphan girl's adventures in finding a family that will take her.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) - July 12: It's Harry's third year at Hogwarts; not only does he have a new "Defense Against the Dark Arts" teacher, but there is also trouble brewing. Convicted murderer Sirius Black has escaped the Wizards' Prison and is coming after Harry.

Babe (1995) - July 19: Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett.

Transformers: The Movie (1986) - July 26: The Autobots must stop a colossal planet consuming robot who goes after the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. At the same time, they must defend themselves against an all-out attack from the Decepticons.

Labyrinth (1986) - August 2: Fifteen-year-old Sarah accidentally wishes her baby half-brother, Toby, away to the Goblin King Jareth who will keep Toby if Sarah does not complete his Labyrinth in thirteen hours.

Matilda (1996) - August 9: Story of a wonderful little girl, who happens to be a genius, and her wonderful teacher vs. the worst parents ever and the worst school principal imaginable.

Shrek (2001) - August 16: After his swamp is filled with magical creatures, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for a villainous lord in order to get his land back.