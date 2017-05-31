Feds Warn of Phone Scam Seeking Fine Over Missed Jury Duty

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Federal officials are warning against a phone scam in which callers claim to be U.S. marshals.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2rRYp5c) that callers also pose as court officers or members of law enforcement. They commonly tell victims they must pay a fine for failing to show up for jury duty.

The callers threaten victims with arrest unless they pay the fine and provide credit card information. The scammers sometimes offer badge numbers to claim credibility.

Another ruse is callers claiming that recipients have won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. They claim a fee must be paid to get the prize.

The Justice Department says marshals would never seek payment of fines over the phone or ask for credit card numbers.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

