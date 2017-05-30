Waynesboro Removing Lights at Rosser Avenue, 13th Street Intersection

Traffic light at the intersection of Rosser Avenue and 13th Street in Waynesboro

The city of Waynesboro is taking out the traffic lights at the intersection of Rosser Avenue and 13th Street replacing the lights with stop signs.

The current utility poles are being repurposed by an outside utility provider so the city was forced to make the change.

The change is temporary until the city can find a permanent traffic solution.

During the interim, the city expects the intersection to improve in the morning but not in the evenings.