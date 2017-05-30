Democratic City Council Hopefuls Talk Charlottesville Downtown Mall

The three democratic candidates running for Charlottesville City Council at a debate at Violet Crown

Time is running out for the democratic candidates running for a seat on Charlottesville City Council to make their case to voters before the primary in two weeks.

All three candidates appeared at a forum in downtown Charlottesville Tuesday night to speak specifically about security and business on the Downtown Mall.

Bob Fenwick, Amy Laufer, and Heather Hill spoke at the Violet Crown, focusing on how they would encourage business development on the Downtown Mall and keep people safe.

They laid out their vision for the future of the Downtown Mall. They also took up the controversial proposed pilot program to install parking meters on the streets bordering the Downtown Mall.

Laufer and Fenwick both oppose the idea.

“Now some people say we need the paid parking meters to cut back on the two hour shuffle. Well somebody is going to have to explain to me how having a meter you have to feed every two hours is cutting back on the two hour shuffle,” Fenwick said.

Hill would support the meters on just the proposed streets right around the mall but says the city needs a larger solution.

“It's obviously something that we've had two studies that have reflected that it's an area of need and it's what other localities have done and I think it's definitely worth the study and I'd like to get the data on it, but expanding beyond that immediate perimeter, I would give that great pause,” Hill explained.

Safety on the mall at night was also a big topic, especially the thought of installing city owned security cameras on the mall.

The security cameras of private businesses helped catch Jesse Matthew in 2014, but most of the mall is not covered by cameras.

“I would be interested in talking about this. I think the real concern is civil liberties and how we can protect those and I think we just have to bring a diverse group to the table when we create the policy on something like that,” Laufer said.

All three candidates expressed support for the security cameras.

Two of the three Democrats will emerge from the primary on June 13 to face off against a handful of independent candidates come November.