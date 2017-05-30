Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Playoff Scores and Highlights

Monticello's Josie Mallory Monticello's Josie Mallory

BOYS LACROSSE
5A South Region Semifinals
Atlee 16, Albemarle 4

4A South Region Semifinals
E.C. Glass 17, Western Albemarle 9

GIRLS LACROSSE
5A South Region Semifinals
Atlee 11, Albemarle 10

4A South Region Semifinals
Monticello 11, Jefferson Forest 8
Salem 13, Western Albemarle 8

BASEBALL
3A West Region Semifinals
Brookville 4, Western Albemarle 2

SOFTBALL
3A West Region Quarterfinals
Brookville 10, Fluvanna County 2

BOYS SOCCER
2A East Region Quarterfinals 
Stuarts Draft 2, Central-Woodstock 0

GIRLS SOCCER
2A East Region Quarterfinals 
Stuarts Draft 1, Central-Woodstock 0

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

