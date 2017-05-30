UVA Police, FBI Investigating Bomb Threats

University of Virginia Press Release:

Over the past few days, the University of Virginia Police Department has responded to several bomb threats that were being sent electronically to printers on the UVA network. The sender(s) are currently unknown. Out of an abundance of caution, along with local and state agencies, we have investigated and cleared all areas where the incoming messages were received.



University Police are working closely with the FBI as well as UVA’s Office of Information Security, Policy and Records to investigate these incidents. Other incidents similar to this are being investigated across the country. In addition, UVA’s Office of Information Security, Policy and Records is taking corrective action to close off external access to some publicly accessible printers.



University Police would like to remind the University community that if you discover one of these letters, immediately call 911.