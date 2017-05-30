Virginia Department of Elections gives Update on Primary Absentee Ballots

On June 13, voters have the chance to have your voice heard and shape who is on the ballot this November.

Right now both chambers have a Republican majority and Democrats are vying to pick up seats in the General Assembly in the election this year.

Meanwhile, the GOP is hoping to flip the statewide offices in the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general races.

So far, the Democratic Party is outpacing Republicans in absentee ballot turnout.

The Virginia Department of Elections reports that almost 6,000 democratic ballots have been cast.

Republicans have nearly 3,300 ballots turned in.

The elections commissioner says the numbers could still see quite a bit of change.

Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés says, “We're certainly not going to see the turnout that we see or that we saw last year, for instance, in presidential election, but it's been - the closer we get to the election the higher that number will get because we have, especially for primaries, the participation tends to come late.”

Virginia does not have voter registration by party. This means you can pick which party's primary you would like to take part in. You just can't vote in both.

Click here to make sure you're aware of all the elections in your precinct.