Crozet Company Develops Software for Self-Driving Cars

A company in Crozet is developing technology that could change the way we all drive in the future.

The company has built a brand new test track on a small portion of the old Barnes Lumber Property to test autonomous cars. A developer is working with the community on plans to redevelop the entire former Barnes property.

The company is called Perrone Robotics. It started 14 years ago when its founder, Paul Perrone, built a small robot named "Beeker.” Initially, the robot’s capabilities included chasing around his cat.

Now, that same technology can drive a car.

The company is testing its autonomous car software on a half-mile long track next to The Square in Crozet.

Lidar sensors mounted on the car scan 360 degrees around it, at distances of 60-feet out.

Radar identifies objects surrounding the vehicle, including pedestrians or obstacles in the roadway.

Perrone's software combines all of that information with camera images and GPS to control the car's steering wheel, brakes, and throttle, making it possible for the car to drive itself.

Perrone says, “All the information we have coming into the car from map information and the sensors and from communication interfaces, it just tells us all these situational conditions that we as human beings cannot possibly process as fast or as effectively. So, it's going to be a much safer mode of transportation.”

The rig that holds all the sensors surrounding the vehicle allows Perrone to outfit pretty much any car for autonomous driving in a matter of hours.

Perrone Robotics says it will continue to work with an auto manufacturer to perfect the technology.

The company says it's still at least three to five years before its software is in cars on the roads.