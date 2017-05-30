VDOT to Remove Traffic Signal at Rio Road West and Four Seasons Drive

VDOT to Remove Traffic Signal at Rio Road West and Four Seasons DrivePosted: Updated:
Traffic signal at the intersection of Rio Road and Four Seasons Drive
VDOT to Remove Traffic Signal at Rio Road West and Four Seasons DriveMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story