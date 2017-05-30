VDOT to Remove Traffic Signal at Rio Road West and Four Seasons Drive

Traffic signal at the intersection of Rio Road and Four Seasons Drive

The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to remove a traffic signal Tuesday night at the intersection of Rio Road West and Four Seasons Drive in Albemarle County.

The department believes it will improve traffic operations and safety.

VDOT started studying the intersection several months ago and determined the amount of traffic there does not warrant a light.

Crews will begin working about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers can expect brief delays starting at that time.