RWSA: All Drinking Water Reservoirs are Full

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County’s supply of drinking water is in good shape.
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) now has a total of 3.3 billion gallons of water in its five reservoirs to serve people in the county and Charlottesville.
“It's like we've put money in the piggy bank, and so as we head into the warm hot summer months we know that we are at full capacity with all of our drinking water capacity,” said Teri Kent with the RWSA.
Those reservoirs are Sugar Hollow, South Fork Rivanna, Beaver Creek, Totier Creek, and Ragged Mountain.
Ragged Mountain Reservoir was expanded in 2015, and can hold 1.5 billion gallons.
RWSA says its customers used about 9 million gallons of water each day last year.
Release from the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority:
All five of our reservoirs (Ragged Mountain, Sugar Hollow, and South Rivanna, Beaver Creek, and Totier Creek) have reached 100% of their maximum useable capacity for a total of 3.3 billion gallons of water, which is a good spring milestone in terms of drinking water supply.
Thanks to an extensive water supply planning effort and a steady round of springtime rains, a plentiful water supply for our community’s drinking water needs has been attained. The 50-year community water supply planning process, which led to the expansion of Ragged Mountain Reservoir, was a multi-stakeholder collaboration involving local water leaders, elected officials, teams of engineers and construction crews, and citizens.
“This is great news for our community as we head into the typically hot and dry summer months,” said Bill Mawyer, Executive Director.
About RWSA
Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority’s mission is to ensure adequate water supply for now and in the future while protecting the natural environment. RWSA is a wholesale provider of clean, safe, high-quality drinking water serving the City of Charlottesville and the Albemarle County Service Authority’s over 110,000 customers. RWSA then treats wastewater, so it can safely return to the aquatic environment of the Rivanna River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay.