RWSA: All Drinking Water Reservoirs are Full

Albemarle County’s supply of drinking water is in good shape.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) now has a total of 3.3 billion gallons of water in its five reservoirs to serve people in the county and Charlottesville.

“It's like we've put money in the piggy bank, and so as we head into the warm hot summer months we know that we are at full capacity with all of our drinking water capacity,” said Teri Kent with the RWSA.

Those reservoirs are Sugar Hollow, South Fork Rivanna, Beaver Creek, Totier Creek, and Ragged Mountain.

Ragged Mountain Reservoir was expanded in 2015, and can hold 1.5 billion gallons.

RWSA says its customers used about 9 million gallons of water each day last year.