Virginia Drug Discover Consortium Kicks off Symposium in Charlottesville

Researchers from across Virginia are in Charlottesville for a two day symposium

Cancer researchers from across the commonwealth are in Charlottesville Tuesday on a mission to speed up the process of getting drugs out of labs and in to patients.

One hundred thirty faculty members and student researchers from Virginia’s universities are meeting over two days at the University of Virginia. The Virginia Drug Discovery Consortium is bringing them together to meet their colleagues and discuss ways they could collaborate on cancer drugs.

Tuesday, each school presented its latest cancer research projects.

Organizers hope this meeting will allow universities and medical centers to speed up the process of creating new and better treatments to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

“By combining our efforts we're likely to make better advances and make discoveries faster. So the whole purpose of the meeting is to facilitate collaborations and research collaborations between the universities,” said David Kingston, Virginia Tech professor.

Virginia Tech and UVA are already working together to develop cancer and other disease fighting drugs.

The group will also hear from the vice president of the American Cancer Society about how foundations can support researchers in their drug discovery.

The symposium kicked off Tuesday and continues Wednesday.