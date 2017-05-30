Charlottesville Lawyer Announces Candidacy for 5th District

A Charlottesville lawyer is throwing his hat in the ring to make a run for Congress.

Andrew Sneathern announced his candidacy for the 5th District House of Representatives outside Champion Brewery in Charlottesville Tuesday.

Sneathern is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Sneathern says he's passionate about bringing jobs and opportunities back to rural communities.

“When I look around the 5th I see a lot of people that are suffering. They're not as fortunate as we are and what I’ve seen over the last few years in particular is a lot of politicians I don't think are speaking to the constituents but past them or over them or sometimes down to them and I want to be a part of the solution,” Sneathern explained.

Sneathern moved to Charlottesville in 2004.

He was once an assistant commonwealth's attorney with Albemarle County.