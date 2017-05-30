Charlottesville Lawyer Announces Candidacy for 5th District

Charlottesville Lawyer Announces Candidacy for 5th DistrictPosted: Updated:
Andrew Sneathern announces his candidacy at Champion Brewery
Andrew Sneathern, Democratic 5th District Candidate
Charlottesville Lawyer Announces Candidacy for 5th DistrictMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story