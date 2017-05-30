Bureau Considers Bringing Conference Center to Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is toying with the idea of bringing a conference center to the area.

The CACVB's board approved a request for proposals to study the idea of a conference center to see if it is a possibility.

"Do you think that this community is ripe for a conference center? And we have to say repeatedly, ‘we don't know,’" said CACVB Executive Director Kurt Burkhart.

CACVB will spend up to $30,000 on a feasibility study to look at if the Charlottesville / Albemarle County area can support a convention or conference center. The study is expected to be completed on July 21.

Right now, only three places in the area can host larger meetings: DoubleTree Hotel, Boar's Head, and the Omni Hotel. All three have a capacity of between 250 and 300 people.

"We're very focused on the tourism industry in the area and looking at some of the down times like off-season and midweek and a lot of that is really addressed by increased business travel," said Albemarle County spokesperson Lee Catlin.

A similar study done in 1999 concluded that the area could support a conference center, but nothing was done.

"So a lot of things were put on hold and the report collected a lot of dust. Meanwhile, we've had a lot of interest and a lot of development in this community," Burkhart said.

"I think it's a really good idea to reexamine it and see where we are now," said Charlottesville City Councilor Kristen Szakos.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) says the phase one study is a big step forward for the area: "They'll look at this marketplace. That's the real question. That's the real issue. Can the marketplace support a convention center? There's a lot of evidence that we could," said CRCC President and CEO Tim Hulbert.

CRCC says adding a convention or conference center would attract more tax dollars and transform the tourism business.

It's important to note this idea is very preliminary, and that no developer has expressed interest in building such a facility at this point.